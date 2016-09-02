Two accused jewelry thieves surrender, third sought

The hunt is on for a third suspect after two men surrendered themselves in the theft of jewelry from an Eisenhower Parkway flea market.
James Alfred Williams Jr., 35, and Jarvis Wesley Jones, 31, posted bond after their shoplifting arrest Aug. 26, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a third man accused of being involved in the theft a jewelry tray from the glass display case at Paul Jeweler at the market at 3670 Eisenhower Parkway.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or 478-742-2330.
