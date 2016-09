Natasha Jenkins, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 18, 2016, to cruelty to children and misdemeanor obstruction in the 2015 shooting of her then-5-year-old son by his then-8-year-old brother at their Macon home. Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms said it's a miracle the boy survived. Jenkins, a convicted felon who was barred from having a gun, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years on probation. Video by Amy Leigh Womack