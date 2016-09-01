Surveillance video of alleged high school rape has gaps, attorney says

An attorney cited gaps in school surveillance video and initial lies by the alleged victim as some of the reasons why a 16-year-old charged with raping a girl at Northeast High School should be granted bond Thursday.
Dashawn Beard was charged with rape Dec. 10, about a month after he allegedly assaulted a fellow student in a stairwell at the east Macon high school. He’s been held at a youth detention facility without bond.
A Bibb County Superior Court judge granted Beard a $25,000 bond following arguments at a hearing at the county jail. If released, Beard must remain under house arrest and wear an ankle monitor. He’s barred from applying for a driver’s license and attending the same school as the alleged victim or contacting her.
Beard’s lawyer, Amy Bell, argued during the hearing that the girl, then 14, went with Beard, then 15, into the stairwell willingly and she wasn’t initially truthful with investigators.
Although the girl contends she told Beard “no,” it’s unclear when it was said, Bell said.
School surveillance cameras recorded parts of the incident, but no audio was recorded and there’s gaps in the footage, she said.
The school replaced the camera system, upgrading it in January, Bell said.
Prosecutor Robert Cabe said the video shows the girl, who dated Beard on and off, go into the stair well together and the girl kissing Beard willingly.
It then shows the girl’s multiple attempts to try to get away from Beard and him pulling her back by the arm, pinning her to a wall and pulling her to the ground, he said.
Bell said Beard has lived in Macon since he was a small child.
He doesn’t have any money, a passport or a driver’s license, she said.
“He is just 16,” Bell said.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
