Identity of homicide victim a mystery for investigators

The body of an unidentified black man was found Saturday in Oconee County, but investigators don’t know who he is or where he is from.
Sheriff’s investigators are asking law enforcement colleagues to share an artist’s sketch of the man whom they refer to as a “murder victim.”
The dead man was found on Fambrough Cemetery Road, but no other descriptive information about his clothing or physical appearance was included in the bulletin.
The location of the body was not far from Ga. Highway 15, or the Greensboro Highway.
Anyone with information about the victim, or who saw anything suspicious in that area southeast of Watkinsville and northeast of Madison, is urged to call Sgt. Kevin Nolley or Investigator Vic Green at 706-769-5665.
The officers also can be emailed at knolley@oconeesheriff.org and vgreen@oconeesheriff.org.
