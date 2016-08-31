Teen charged with DUI in fatal collision

A Stockbridge teen, who refused a breathalyzer following a July 17 fatal collision outside of Eatonton, was charged with DUI more than a month later.
Courtney George Perry, 19, was arrested Tuesday after turning herself in at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to face charges in the death of Rachel Wall, 18, of Stockbridge.
Perry is accused of homicide by vehicle after registering a .077 blood alcohol content on a blood sample taken about two hours after the accident, Sheriff Howard Sills said.
“The truth is, the evidence indicates she was higher than that at the time of the accident,” said Sills, who secured a search warrant for the test.
The DUI limit for those under the legal drinking age of 21 is .02, Sills said.
At about 10:20 p.m. that Saturday, Perry was at the wheel of a 2003 Nissan Altima that hit a 2015 GMC pickup driven by Christian James Batchelor, 16, of Eatonton.
The collision happened on Ga. 212 between U.S. 129 and Twin Bridges Road when Perry swerved into the other lane and hit the pickup.
Wall was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Sills said the “debris field was replete with alcohol containers” coming from Perry’s vehicle.
Information from Telegraph archives contributed to this report. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
