DA releases list of how money seized from gambling raids has been spent

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke released an accounting of how his office has spent the more than $1 million seized in recent gambling-related lawsuits.
Since a 2014 raid closed 10 Bibb County stores, sparking a racketeering suit that resulted in nearly $1.2 million in settlements, Cooke’s office has filed similar cases in Crawford and Peach counties. The office also has taken the lead in a statewide case that includes coin-operated gaming machines in stores in 31 counties.
Criminal charges stemming from all the cases are pending.
Cooke said he’s received an Open Records Act request for the information and has posted a ledger of how the money has been spent to his office’s website, www.maconbibb.us/district-attorney, where the data will be updated regularly.
“I am proud of the way we have used these resources for the benefit of our community,” Cooke said at a Wednesday news conference. “We have had the opportunity to assist agency partners who help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.”
The list of expenditures released Wednesday includes payments to the Family Counseling Center, Crescent House and Crisis Line and Safe House.
Amounts shared with other agencies who participated in the gambling raids also are listed.
Some of the money was used to pay for wiretaps, training for prosecutors and law enforcement, witness travel, and office supplies for the district attorney’s office.
The list also reflects a $15,000 payment made earlier this month to Crawford County to pay for dash cameras, body armor and Tasers for their deputies.
“Whether it’s providing seed money for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to buy body cameras for their deputies, or it’s making sure that Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies have adequate body armor and dash cameras, I am thankful that we are able to better ensure the safety of our officers and the community,” Cooke said Wednesday.
Attorneys fees for Michael Lambros, the special prosecutor hired to handle the gambling cases, also were paid from the seized funds.
During the news conference, Cooke pledged to use forfeited funds to match donations up to $10,000 to the Exchange Club of Macon’s 19th annual golf tournament scheduled for Oct. 4. The money will be used to benefit the Crescent House and the agency’s annual symposium that trains law enforcement, prosecutors and first responders on how to better investigate and prosecute allegations of sexual and physical abuse against children, he said.
