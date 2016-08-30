Macon man indicted in 2015 killing of Chicago man, cocaine

2:11 Man detained after disruption at Wesleyan College Pause

4:25 Cop Shop Podcast: A rap music scam and a Facebook feud

2:06 'I am so furious,' Macon mom says after son is shot dead

0:54 'I love my children,' says father who pleaded guilty to gun, child cruelty charges in 5-year-old son's shooting

0:43 Judge says it's a miracle 5-year-old survived being shot in the face, mother says she wants a second chance

0:37 No outbursts from Monroe deputy's accused killer as jury begins competency deliberations

4:41 Cop Shop Podcast: Man uses bathroom on self in food mart

0:32 Accused killer of Monroe deputy in court for competency trial

5:40 Eastman Police Chief on slain officer

1:00 Prosecutor describes how Thomaston man arranged to meet 14-year-old for sex