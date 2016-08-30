Macon man indicted in 2015 killing of Chicago man, cocaine

A Chicago man had only been in Macon for a few hours before he was fatally shot in a parking lot, and Bibb County grand jurors indicted the accused killer Tuesday, a year and two days after the killing.
Raleigh Jackson, 28, was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Jackson, of a Mitchell Street address, is accused of shooting to death 29-year-old Brandon Harris just before midnight on Aug. 28, 2015. Harris was killed near the parking lot of Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style at 2909 Jeffersonville Road. Jackson also was shot in his back during the gunfire.
In a hearing last year, Jackson’s lawyer argued that his client acted in self defense and believed the Chicago man had been hired to kill him because people thought he owed money for drugs, according to The Telegraph’s archives.
Harris’s relatives told The Telegraph Harris and a friend had taken a bus to town to visit the buddy’s family in Macon.
A prosecutor contended surveillance footage shows Jackson lurking around a parked car outside the eatery, preparing to ambush Harris and his brother as they sat in a car.
Jackson remained in jail on a $66,200 bond late Tuesday, records show.
Information from The Telegraph archives was used in this report.
