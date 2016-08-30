Man accused of dousing midstate GameStop worker with lighter fluid indicted in armed robbery

A Macon man accused of dousing a GameStop employee with lighter fluid during a June robbery was indicted Tuesday.
Derrick Dwayne Lamb, 24, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Lamb is accused of robbing the GameStop at 4659 Presidential Parkway on June 30 and threatening to set the employee on fire if he didn’t give him money from the cash register.
The indictment alleges he gave the appearance that he had a cigarette lighter during the heist.
Authorities have said the employee gave Lamb the money and Lamb ran away. He was later arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb sheriff’s investigators.
Lamb is being held at the Bibb County jail on $38,700 bond, according to jail records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
