Name of briefing partly to blame for Wesleyan College ‘domestic situation’ being mistaken for ‘active shooter’

A group of Wesleyan College faculty and staff members were gathered Monday at noon for an “active shooter” briefing after the school got information over the weekend about a possible “domestic situation” on campus.
About 15 minutes after the meeting ended, one of the people from the briefing saw 45-year-old Aminullah Rahmani, the man thought to be involved in the situation they’d been warned about, said campus police chief Lionel Doss.
Fresh out of the “active shooter” briefing, the person called campus police and used that terminology, Doss said.
That’s how a situation that college officials estimate lasted about 10 minutes was mistakenly confused with a scenario involving an armed threat on campus.
Doss said campus police had Rahmani in custody before Bibb County deputies, who’d also been called with a report of an “active shooter” on campus, arrived.
He said Rahmani, who didn’t have a gun, said he was looking for his wife, a student on campus.
Rahmani was charged with criminal trespass Monday and was released from the county jail hours later on $650 bond, according to jail records.
