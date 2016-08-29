Macon man knifed in fuss over ice cream

An apparent argument over ice cream left a Macon boyfriend bleeding late Monday, the victim of a cutting.
The boyfriend, whose name was not immediately available, was reportedly stabbed at a house at 1717 Swan Drive off Anthony Road near Henderson Stadium.
When the police arrived at the cul-de-sac between Mercer University Drive and Hartley Elementary School about 9:30 p.m., the supposed victim wasn’t there.
A Bibb County sheriff’s official said it was possible the person wounded had been driven to a city hospital, but that wasn’t certain.
The victim was the boyfriend of a woman who was said to have grabbed a knife during an argument.
As she shoved the man, the sheriff’s official said, the woman cut her boyfriend in the arm with a knife.
The boyfriend later told investigators that he didn’t want to press charges and didn’t care to discuss the matter.
