Despite reports that an active shooter was on the loose at Wesleyan College Monday afternoon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said there wasn’t one.
Sheriff David Davis said a suspect is in custody involving a “domestic situation” on campus.
He said it’s unclear what the suspect’s intention might have been. No gun has been found, but a pocket knife was recovered.
And Wesleyan College tweeted out this message: “The incident at Wesleyan today did not involve an active shooter.”
Davis said the suspect drove a utility truck for a tree service into the campus parking lot near Forsyth and Tucker roads.
“The (explosive ordinance disposal) K9s alerted us to a package in the truck,” Davis said. “They’re looking through it. ... It may be some fertilizer or something like that.”
