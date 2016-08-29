Despite reports of an “active shooter” at Wesleyan College on Monday afternoon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said there wasn’t one.
About an hour after the 1:15 p.m. episode began, Sheriff David Davis said a suspect was in custody after an apparent “domestic situation” on campus.
He said it was unclear what the suspect’s intentions might have been.
Law enforcement officials rushed to the scene of what was reported to the police as “a possible active shooter on campus,” a sheriff’s news release later explained.
“It was reported that a call came in from the campus that there was a man on campus with a gun,” the statement went on. “Deputies arrived at the college to assist Wesleyan campus police.”
The man, Aminullah Rahmani, 45, was found in the college’s Monroe Building. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held Monday afternoon in lieu of $650 bond.
He told authorities he was at the school looking for his wife. Why she might have been there, whether she worked there or was a student wasn’t clear.
“It was reported that there were some domestic issues involved,” the sheriff’s statement noted. “When Rahmani was taken into custody, he did not have a gun and only had a pocket knife in his possession. The information of him having a gun could not be confirmed and there were no shots fired.”
Wesleyan, via the social media site Twitter, sent this message: “The incident at Wesleyan today did not involve an active shooter.”
Davis said the suspect drove a utility truck for a tree service and parked the truck in a campus lot near the intersection of Forsyth and Tucker roads.
“The (explosive ordnance disposal) K9s alerted us to a package in the truck,” Davis said at the scene. “They’re looking through it. ... It may be some fertilizer or something like that.”
Nothing dangerous was found, though.
