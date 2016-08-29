Gunman on bicycle shoots man in leg

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in Macon early Monday morning.
Just before 1:45 a.m., Traveon Robinson was walking on Columbus Road near Montpelier Place when two men riding bicycles approached him. The men asked Robinson about being in that area, and then one of them shot him, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Robinson went to a home on Berkner Court to get help. An ambulance took him to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in stable condition.
A detailed description of the suspects was not available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
