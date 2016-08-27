Four charged in massage parlor raids; Employees accused of offering sex for money

Four women were arrested Friday following a multi-agency raid at two Macon spas after authorities found employees were offering sex for money or were knowingly allowing the exchanges to occur, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office, with help from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, conducted an investigation to ensure Four Seasons Spa, 3975 Arkwright Road, and Paradise Spa, 3200 Northside Drive, were abiding by local, state and federal laws, according to a news release.
Investigators served search warrants and made arrests at both locations.
Mi Kyung Decuir, 51, and Gyeong Yim Gweon, 66, both of Macon, were arrested for alleged offenses at Four Seasons Spa. Decuir is charged with sexual battery and prostitution. Gweon is charged with keeping a house of prostitution and a business license violation, according to the release.
Decuir was being held on $2,400 bond at the Bibb County jail Saturday. Gweon was released on $3,7600 bond Friday, according to jail records.
Tiffany Kang, 52, and Kyong Gye, 63, were arrested for alleged offenses at Paradise Spa. Kang is charged with prostitution. Gye is charged with keeping a house of prostitution. Both have been released on bond, according to the release.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments