Man arrested, charged in Houston Medical Center lockdown incident

2:06 'I am so furious,' Macon mom says after son is shot dead Pause

0:54 'I love my children,' says father who pleaded guilty to gun, child cruelty charges in 5-year-old son's shooting

0:43 Judge says it's a miracle 5-year-old survived being shot in the face, mother says she wants a second chance

0:37 No outbursts from Monroe deputy's accused killer as jury begins competency deliberations

4:41 Cop Shop Podcast: Man uses bathroom on self in food mart

0:32 Accused killer of Monroe deputy in court for competency trial

5:40 Eastman Police Chief on slain officer

1:00 Prosecutor describes how Thomaston man arranged to meet 14-year-old for sex

2:12 GBI agent discusses investigation into Eastman policeman's death

1:31 Man charged with murder in Macon shootout had been bonded out for gun offense nine days earlier