Man arrested, charged in Houston Medical Center lockdown incident

A 38-year-old Warner Robins man was arrested Friday in connection with an incident that led to an emergency lockdown at Houston Medical Center on Thursday.
The Watson Boulevard hospital was swarming with police Thursday about 2 p.m. after several people called 911 to report a man with a gun. Upon a second search of the building, officers spotted Saint Claire Brown, who reportedly had a replica handgun in his waistband in the hospital break room, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
Brown was taken into custody Thursday night, department spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said. He was booked in the Houston County Jail early Friday morning on charges of loitering, forgery and theft by receiving stolen property, according to the release.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
