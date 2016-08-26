Man guilty of torching ex-girlfriend’s bed, destroying home

A Macon man is headed to prison after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s bed and destroying her home.
A Bibb County Superior Court jury found Josef Shane Hasty, 25, guilty of arson Thursday in the burning of a house he once shared with Brooke Hatfield at 1648 Hurley Circle.
On October 19, Hasty lit two fires in the wood frame house with vinyl siding, which is near Spencer Circle off Rice Mill Road, a road that runs along Pio Nono Avenue.
“It was my belief he used materials available, clothing in the house,” said Sgt. Steve Wesson an arson investigator with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. “There were two separate fires in two bedrooms.”
The fire in Hatfield’s bedroom spread through the roof of the house where she was living with the couple’s young son.
Hasty was arrested a few days after the blaze and the house was torn down after the fire.
A 12-month restraining order was signed in January which mandated that Hasty could not have contact with Hatfield or their son.
Hasty was sentenced to 14 years and ordered to serve half of that time in prison, according to assistant district attorney Pamela White-Colbert.
He also was ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution and was fined $45,000.
Liz Fabian
