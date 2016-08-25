Police: Man toting replica gun put Houston Medical Center on lockdown

The Houston Medical Center was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after several people called 911 to report a man with a gun.
Patrol units blocked the perimeter of the hospital on Watson Boulevard after the 2 p.m. calls and officers searched the building for the suspects, Warner Robins Police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said.
At first, no suspects were found, but a few officers searched again and found a replica handgun in the waistband of 38-year-old man known to police, Parson said. The man was found in the hospital break room, Parson said. He was taken into police custody and charges were pending late Thursday.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
