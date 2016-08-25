Arrest made in fatal stabbing at apartment complex

A Gray man faces a murder charge in a fatal stabbing early Wednesday.
Marquis Jackson, 34, was charged with murder in the death of Antonio Rockmore, 32, also of Gray.
Police were called to Gray Gardens Apartments at 200 Eatonton Highway shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Gray police Chief Adam Lowe said Thursday morning.
The men were fighting when Rockmore was stabbed once in the chest.
“Antonio Rockmore was transported to (Medical Center) Navicent Health where he later died of his injuries,” Lowe said.
Jackson was charged Wednesday in Rockmore’s death, although it was not immediately known what was behind the argument.
“That’s what we’re still trying to figure out,” Lowe said.
The chief knew both men, but declined to say whether they had been in trouble before.
Rockmore’s killing was the first homicide in Gray in years, Lowe said, although a couple of suicides were reported in the community in recent weeks.
