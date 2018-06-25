He was shot in the face leaving neighborhood reunion at recreation center

A night supposed to be full of fun and reminiscing ended with one man being shot in the head.

Jerlioundus Frederick Armstrong, 38, of Macon, was leaving the Fort Hill annual reunion when he was wounded in the left side of his face just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies they heard a gunshot and saw Armstrong fall to the ground at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center at 1211 Maynard St. in east Macon.

No one else was hurt.

Armstrong was in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

This is the second violent incident in the neighborhood in three days.

Friday morning, about six blocks away from the recreation center, Al'juwon Moss, 23, was shot and killed just after 5:30 a.m. during a fight with Terral Gray, 34, on Woolfolk Street.

Gray was arrested and charged with murder.



