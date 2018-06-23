Badly decomposed body found behind vacant Macon house identified

A woman's decomposed body found behind a house in the 2800 block of Columbus Road has been identified.
Donna Whipple of Macon was last seen by friends June 16, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Someone smelling a foul odor found her body in the back yard of the vacant home just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Arriving sheriff's deputies found that the body was badly decomposed.
Whipple was wearing a Dr. Seuss T-shirt with “Thing 1” on the front. It was not immediately known Saturday whether the T-shirt helped identify Whipple. Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said she would check with investigators Monday.
The cause of death remains under investigation, Howard said.
Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
