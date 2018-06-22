Man shot to death on Woolfolk Street in Fort Hill

A 23-year-old man was shot to death early Friday in Macon‘s Fort Hill neighborhood.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a person shot at 1143 Woolfolk St.

They found a wounded man lying on the front porch of a duplex near Bowman Street.





Al'juwon Moss, who lives at the duplex but is originally from Patterson, New Jersey, died at the scene, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

An officer led an unidentified man carrying a bloody towel to a patrol car.

The man stood next to the vehicle, put his head down and wiped his face with the towel before got into the backseat and was apparently taken downtown for questioning.





Bibb County deputy coroner Lonnie Miley said Moss was shot in the neck.

Miley called it a “suspicious death” although a scanner report indicated the wound might be self-inflicted.





There was also a report that two men were struggling over a gun when it fired, but the investigation is in the preliminary stages.





Sgt. Linda Howard of the Bibb County sheriff's public affairs office stopped short of calling it Bibb County's 21st homicide of 2018.

"We don't know yet, it is still under investigation," Howard said. "It was discovered that there was a domestic dispute that was going on between the two men that resulted in one of the men being shot."

The street was roped off as a crime scene technician gathered evidence and photographed the scene.

Once the news broke, neighbors gathered at the crime scene tape.

One woman was concerned about her son, who lives in the neighboring unit, but she was told he and his girlfriend were fine and did not hear anything.

Another neighbor who lives around the corner said he frequently hears gunshots that sound like they are coming from the duplexes near Bowman Street.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

