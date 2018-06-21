Cache of collector's stolen guns found behind abandoned houses

Rifles and handguns were found hidden behind vacant houses Thursday morning in northeast Macon.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1100 block of Boulevard and recovered several weapons.
North Highlands neighbor Mary Waller said a gun collector's home was broken into Wednesday morning.
"I pulled out of my driveway, and the door was open. I knew he had not been home," Waller said. "I yelled really loudly three or four times, and then I stepped in and saw the disarray."
Waller reported the burglary, but it wasn't until Thursday that some of the guns were located.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies encountered at least one snake as they searched through the tall grass and found stashes behind two houses a couple of blocks from Old Clinton Road.
"It's very dangerous," Bibb sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Linda Howard said of the stashed guns. "They could wind up in the wrong hands."
About a half dozen children were out on the front porch of one of the houses on the street as a crime scene investigator gathered up the weapons, which will be analyzed for fingerprints.
As the recovered guns were loaded into the crime scene van, the homeowner's friends were taking other weapons and valuables out of the burglarized house that had plywood securing the backdoor damaged in the break-in.
"It's unknown how many weapons were taken from the home," Howard said.
She said investigators would do an inventory with the homeowner to determine if other guns are still missing.
His friends were taking the rest of his collection to another location for safe keeping during the ongoing investigation.
