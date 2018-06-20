Bond set for man charged with attempted murder of stepfather at Crawford County home

Bond has been set at for man charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his 69-year-old stepfather last month.
Christopher Stephen Bahneman, 34, had his first appearance hearing Wednesday at which Magistrate Judge Cary Hays set a $9,955 bond, according to a Crawford County Sheriff's Office news release.
Bahneman, who's also charged with aggravated assault and pointing a gun at another, had fled to Florida after the March 20 stabbing of Dennis Ladson, the release said.
Bahneman was arrested and jailed March 30 by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office in Gainesville, Florida. He was extradited back to Crawford County on Monday.
Crawford County sheriff's deputies found Ladison bleeding from knife wounds at his home on Mount Paran Road. He was seriously injured but is recovering at home.
Bahneman had "stopped taking his medication when he attacked Ladson for no reason," according to the release.
Bahneman remained jailed late Wednesday afternoon.
Comments