Macon man arrested in 2015 hit-and-run

A Macon man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2015 hit-and-run that left another man dead on Pio Nono Avenue.
Edward Whatley Stroud, 54, was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the Aug. 23, 2015 crash that killed Antonial White, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.
White, 38, was crossing Pio Nono Avenue near Carroll Street and Anthony Road with his dog when the dog was hit by a car in the northbound lanes, witnesses told The Telegraph.
When White stopped to help the dog, he was hit by a black Cadillac Escalade. The dog suffered a broken ankle and White died the next day the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Stroud was booked in the Bibb County jail about 1 p.m., records show.
In 2010, the sheriff's office seized a pound of marijuana at Stroud's house on Lowe Street, not far from where the crash occurred, according to court records . He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, but it was unclear if he was ever prosecuted.
