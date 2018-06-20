Was murder trial in Mercer basketball player’s slaying jinxed from the start?

Perhaps Courtroom B in the Bibb County Courthouse is haunted — or at very least cursed. Some have suggested an exorcism may be in order.

Last week, a man about to plead guilty stood trembling in handcuffs before Judge Howard Z. Simms. The man claimed to see a ghost sitting behind him. (He hadn’t. Or, rather, there was no evidence of a specter.)

Then on Tuesday it was only lunchtime, and while no known phantoms had graced the third-floor courtroom, it had already been a long day.

Jurors in the murder trial of a man accused in the drug-deal robbery and killing of Jibri Bryan, a Mercer University basketball player, had just been excused for lunch. Opening statements from the prosecution and the defense were done. On the way out of the courtroom, one of the jurors passed the judge a note.

Simms, still on the bench, glanced at the note and buried his face in his hands as if to ask, “What next?”

He read the juror’s note aloud: “What was the weather… and temperature on February 2, Groundhog Day?”

The question was, at that point anyway, a trivial reference to the meteorological conditions the day of the 2016 slaying, which for some reason the juror was curious about.

The juror’s out-of-the-blue inquiry may as well have been an omen for a murder trial that had already seen its shadow.

Jury selection began Monday and lasted well into the dinner hour. Because of the high-profile nature of the case and pretrial publicity, it took longer to question each potential juror about conclusions they might have already made.

By Tuesday morning, the panel of prospective jurors had been narrowed to 36. They were supposed to arrive by 9 a.m. for the final step: seating a dozen of them, and two alternates, on the jury.

Damion Deray Henderson entering Bibb County Superior Court. Joe Kovac Jr. jkovac@macon.com

Trouble was, only 35 showed up.

For the better part of two hours, court officials scrambled to find the missing panelist, juror No. 24.

A call to one of her relatives revealed that she had been dropped off at the courthouse about 8:30 a.m. But she was nowhere to be found.

Bathrooms and courtrooms were searched. Officials checked Facebook. Someone ducked into the grand jury room to see if she had wandered in. She hadn’t.

“Bizarre,” a lawyer said to no one in particular as the morning wasted away.

It turned out, the missing juror had not been dropped off at 8:30. She hadn’t arrived until 10:30 or so. Word was that she had slept late and had to find a ride to court.

By then, the judge had decided to move on with a pool of 35 prospective jurors.

Twenty minutes before noon, after the dozen jurors and alternates were seated and sworn in, the prosecution began its opening statement.

Ten minutes in, the prosecutor, Sandra Matson, mentioned something that, to a layperson, might not sound legally improper. She said the man on trial, Damion Henderson, and his accomplice had once been running buddies in Atlanta.

Matson said the accomplice would take the stand and testify about “what they were doing” in Atlanta, that “it involved guns and it involved dope.”

Henderson’s lawyer objected on grounds that talk of such accusations involving Henderson, ones not previously brought to the court’s or the defense’s attention, were inadmissible and had by then possibly tainted jurors’ perceptions.

Though it could to some seem a mere technicality, it was an important enough point that Simms, the judge, agreed. He declared a mistrial.

Bibb Superior Court Judge Howard Simms responds to Damion Henderson's motion for a mistrial during his trial for murder in the shooting death of Mercer University basketball player Jibri Bryan. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

And just like that, a day and a half of buildup to trial went down the tubes.

Within 15 minutes, Bibb District Attorney David Cooke called a news conference.

He said his office disagreed with the judge’s ruling but that “we respect it.”

“I’m confident that judge Simms is just doing the best he can to make sure that this trial is done error-free,” Cooke said, “and that we only have to try it one time.”