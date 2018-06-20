She buried a slain grandson last summer. On Saturday, she'll do it again.

For the second time in 11 months Bobbie Harvey is burying a grandson shot to death by an unknown gunman.

The 63-year-old Dry Branch grandmother of 19 has spent the last few days planning another funeral.

"It's rough. I really can't explain it," Harvey said Tuesday morning after about an hour's sleep.

Early Sunday, she got the call that her 16-year-old grandson, Calvin Bernard Harvey, had died of a gunshot wound to the head.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

On July 18 of last year, Calvin's first cousin Casey O'Neil Harvey was shot in the head while in bed with his young child during a home invasion at Rockland Apartments on the east side of Bibb County.

Casey O'Neil Harvey and his children pictured on the back of his funeral program in 2017. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

"I raised both of them from little bitty babies," said Harvey, whose home was bustling with little children as mourners came to call.

Calvin, a rising junior at Northeast High School who played football at Appling Middle School, attended a barbecue late Saturday at 325 Edgewood Lane, about a block off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard., not far from the Houston Avenue fork.

The 21-year-old host who lives at the old warehouse told Bibb County sheriff's deputies he rented out the venue and hired a DJ for the bash that began at 10 p.m., according to details included in the incident report.

Shortly after midnight, a large crowd was outside when five shots came from a silver vehicle headed south on Edgewood Lane.





People started running in all directions and the host noticed Harvey lying on the concrete in front of the building, the report stated.

He died at the scene.

Three other people were hurt, including a 13-year-old girl who was shot near the left hip and was driven to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

She was in stable condition before being released this week, Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.

Cars were fleeing the parking lot as deputies arrived after the shooting, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers tried to corral as many as they could and have been interviewing witnesses this week.

No one has been arrested, Bibb sheriff's Maj. Eric Woodford said.

"This is a very large puzzle that we're trying to piece the pieces back together," Woodford said.

The parking lot was crowded that night, but Woodford does not think the shooting was random.

"I don't think it's stranger to stranger," he said. "I think the perpetrator knows the victim."

Tuesday, while Bobbie Harvey was stocking up on groceries, family members sat quietly in her living room.

Janie Johnson, a cousin to both Calvin and Casey, is frustrated that those who witnessed Sunday morning's shooting might not be sharing what they know.

"Somebody somewhere knows something," Johnson said.

She was frustrated that no arrests have been made in her cousins' homicides.

"It's just crazy the way they're handling it," she said. "There's just too many people in Macon getting killed and after a month you don't hear anything about it."

The pace of this year's 20 homicides, including the officer-involved shooting death of Shamir Terry on June 2, makes solving cases a challenge, Woodford said.

Newer cases command immediate attention and pull investigators off colder cases, like the unsolved killing of Casey Harvey.

"We have to get that low-hanging fruit while it's still fresh," he said.

At this point, Woodford does not see a connection between the shooting deaths of the cousins.

SHARE COPY LINK Bibb sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide at Rockland Apartments. Bibb deputy coroner Lonnie Miley said Casey Harvey was shot in the face during a home invasion. Although Harvey was first reported to be 21 years old, he was actually 25.

Last summer, Casey Harvey was asleep with one of his children when a man shouted "Police!" while banging on the door at the complex at 2295 Recreation Road on the east side of Macon.

The gunman kicked in the door, went searching for Harvey in one bedroom where his girlfriend was sleeping before barging into another bedroom and shooting him at least once, a neighbor said that morning.

That is not the only unsolved killing in that apartment complex.

In August of 2014, Milton Stephens Jr. was fatally shot once in the chest while at his front door of building K-3 at Rockland Apartments.

His killer has not been caught.

Anyone with information in these cases is urged to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

In the meantime, Bobbie Harvey is trying to raise money to bury Calvin, just as she did for his cousin last year.

"We don't have insurance," she said.

The funeral is set for 2 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church on Haywood Drive before the teen is buried at Mount Gilgal Baptist in Dry Branch, she said.

When asked if he will be near his cousin, his grandmother said: "Right beside him."