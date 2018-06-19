Prosecutor: Slain Mercer basketball player shot and wounded killer in fatal drug deal

Update: Mistrial declared for accused killer of Mercer basketball player during drug deal
Jibri Bryan, the Mercer University basketball player who was shot to death in his car during a drug deal outside a downtown Macon Flash Foods store two years ago, fired three shots into one of the men accused of killing him.
The most revealing details yet in the high-profile slaying emerged Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court at the beginning of the murder trial of a man named Damion Deray Henderson.
Henderson, 36, a convicted armed robber from south Atlanta who spent a dozen years behind bars for holding up a Jonesboro pawn shop when he was 18, is accused of robbing Bryan and helping kill him.
Henderson’s alleged accomplice, Jarvis Miller, 26, pleaded guilty last week in the case to an armed robbery charge and was sentenced to 20 years in exchange for his testimony against Henderson.
In his opening statement, Henderson’s lawyer, Franklin J. Hogue, referred to Miller’s sentence as a “sweetheart of a deal” because evidence may show that Miller was the one who fired the shot that killed Bryan.
Prosecutor Sandra Matson, in her opening remarks to jurors, described the scenario that ended the 23-year-old Bryan’s life as one where “all hell broke loose.”
It was Groundhog Day 2016, about 4 o’clock on a dreary afternoon with rain moving in.
Matson said Miller and Henderson, who were buddies, met up and rode to the Flash Foods at the corner of Forsyth and College streets, where Miller had earlier that day had a chance encounter with Bryan. Miller and Bryan, she said, had exchanged numbers on the prospect of possibly doing a drug deal with one another.
Matson said Miller had afterward told Henderson about “a sweet lick,” an easy mark for robbery, that they could pull off against Bryan, a graduate student from Savannah who was studying business.
She said the two alleged bandits, riding in a borrowed Nissan Sentra, arranged their meeting with Bryan and pulled in beside Bryan’s Chevy Monte Carlo on the College Street side of the gas mart.
Bryan, Miller has said, wanted to buy Xanax. There was also talk that Bryan would sell them marijuana.
Miller got out of the Sentra, walked over and sat down in the front passenger seat of Bryan’s car, Matson said.
Bryan was in the driver’s seat, and the deal was on. But Bryan soon realized that what Miller had given him was not Xanax. Cops have said it may have been herbal pills.
“He knows they’re pulling a fast one,” Matson told jurors, and that Bryan asked for his money back.
Miller, though, pulled a .380 pistol, Matson said, “to show muscle.”
In a flash, though, when Miller glanced away, Bryan pulled a gun of his own, a 9mm pistol.
Bryan fired three shots into Miller, one of which struck Miller in the side of the neck, the prosecutor said.
Miller got off one shot before his pistol jammed, but the bullet hit Bryan in the head, Matson said.
Meanwhile, Henderson, had been standing outside the driver’s side of Bryan’s Monte Carlo. He reached in the window, grabbed Bryan’s gun and shot him in the neck, Matson said.
The wounded Miller ran, but was caught by police about a block away near Orange Street. He later confessed and told on Henderson, who took off in the Sentra, which he ditched on Orange, where Miller’s mother lived, and fled home to Atlanta, authorities have said.
But before he took off, Matson said, Henderson spoke to Miller by phone and told him, “Don’t worry, bro. I took care of him. I domed him ... shot him in the head.”
And for that, she told the jury, Henderson “needs to pay his price.”
