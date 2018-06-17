Crawford sheriff’s patrol car stolen, wrecked. Deputy was responding to auto theft call.

A Crawford County man allegedly stole and wrecked a sheriff’s patrol car while the deputy answered a call about a different vehicle the man was accused of stealing.
Gator Leon Shaw, 26, was charged with two auto theft Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Sheriff Lewis Walker.
Someone reported a car stolen from an address on Burnette Road just before 1 p.m., but before the deputy arrived, the caller said the car had been returned.
The deputy went to meet with the caller anyway.
When he arrived, Shaw ran away and the deputy chased after him, the news release said.
Somehow, during the foot chase, “Shaw managed to get into the deputy patrol vehicle that was left unsecured,” the news release said.
Deputies tailed the patrol car for more than 8 miles before Shaw lost control of it and crashed on Gunters Mill Road. He was arrested without incident and more charges are pending.
Attempts to reach the sheriff for additional questions were unsuccessful Sunday evening. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck.
