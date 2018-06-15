Bullets flew through a cop's house before two other shootings in Georgia small town

Two days after a Sandersville police officer's house was shot up, investigators had two more shootings on their hands.

Late Monday afternoon, officers were looking for spent rounds in Officer Corey Haynes' attic when they were called to a shooting at 700 Martin Luther King Avenue, Capt. Ken Parker said.

Haynes said the Washington County seat of nearly 6,000 people is dealing with "non-traditional, hybrid street gangs."

"There's a certain criminal element in most every city across our nation," said Parker, a law enforcement veteran who worked for 20-plus years for the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office before a stint teaching at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.

Parker doesn't believe Haynes has worked any "significant" cases recently but might have angered someone in his relatively short tenure with the department.

"He's a fine young man and he's a hard worker and he's out there doing his job," Parker said.

They believe the shooter shot up Haynes' house Saturday while riding by in a vehicle with at least one other person while the officer was not home.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation into the shooting at Haynes' house.

"We are exhausting every resource there is to us," Parker said.





GBI special agent in charge of the Eastman investigative office, Scott Whitley, referred all inquiries to Parker, who has identified the suspect in the first of two shootings Monday evening.

Investigators are looking for D.J. Robinson, who is accused of shooting Victor Walker Jr. in the arm at about 5 p.m. Monday at the Washington Manor Apartments.

Robinson has been on the run since.

Warrants are signed for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a probation violation.

About five and a half hours after Robinson left the shooting, someone knocked at his brother's door at 319 Legion Driver, Parker said.

The brother, known as Kenny Poo, didn't answer.

"An individual fired several rounds into his home," Parker said. "We feel like this was retaliation for Victor."

Three people were inside the brick duplex, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to phone anonymous tips to the Sandersville Police Department at 478-552-6831.