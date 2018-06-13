Major identity theft case busted in Twiggs County; Laurens residents could be victims

Mathew George Hamilton, 29, and Crystal Dee Watson, 38, both of Dublin, face up to 500 counts of identity theft related charges based on evidence seized this week.
Twiggs County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Suburban in motel on Ga. 96 for a domestic disturbance Sunday, Sheriff Darren Mitchum said during a Wednesday news conference.
Watson had credit cards that did not belong to her and a search of a vehicle found even more stolen items, Mitchum said.
Most of the thefts occurred in the Dublin, Laurens County, area and involved mailboxes. The U.S. Postal Service is sending letters to all residents affected.
Mitchum said it could be some time yet before people realize they are victims of identity theft.
He said identity theft cases can be difficult to solve but credited his investigators for busting this operation.
“I’m glad to actually hold somebody accountable for it because it ruins peoples lives,” he said.
