She duct-taped her baby but says it was a joke. A judge didn’t laugh

The Facebook post, which included a photograph of a crying 2-year-old boy whose mouth and hands were duct-taped, read, “If you want to see your child again you will give me seven thousand dollars by tonight.”
The posting from February of 2017 was, in part at least, the Macon boy’s mother’s way of prodding the child’s father to pay child support. She has since claimed that it was a joke.
But early last year when several people saw the post, one person alerted the authorities after the boy’s father posted that the child was being held for ransom.
The boy’s mother, Takeshia Chambliss, 27, was jailed on a child-cruelty charge.
On Monday in Bibb County Superior Court, Chambliss pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years on probation and ordered to pay $500 and attend Parental Accountability Court.
In the months since the Facebook post, Chambliss has attended counseling and parenting classes, and her son, who lived with an aunt for about six months, has been returned to her.
“What sort of parenting classes did you take?” Judge Howard Z. Simms asked Chambliss at Monday’s hearing. “Because it’s obvious you need them.”
Chambliss said the courses involved basic childcare and how to deal with kids.
“Was duct-taping them up on the list?” the judge wondered.
Earlier Chambliss said the Facebook post had been “a joke” and that her child’s father knew that.
“I’m a good mother,” she said. “I done learned my lesson. … I wouldn’t hurt my son.”
