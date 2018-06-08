Laurens County child molestation suspect now in custody

A man accused of child molestation in Laurens County turned himself in Thursday night.

Henry Fred Smith is in custody after a lookout was posted through social media, according to a post on the Laurens County sheriff's Facebook page.

Thursday, investigators believed Smith left Georgia and was possibly headed to Florida.

They later confirmed Smith was out of town and apparently called investigators saying he wanted to surrender, Laurens County sheriff's Maj. Stan Wright said Friday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"He knew we were looking for him and he realized it was time to pay the consequences and he decided to turn himself in," Wright said.

The initial Facebook post indicated there would be multiple charges filed in the case, but no further information was immediately available.