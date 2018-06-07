Three others plead guilty in connection to busted Midstate sex-trafficking enterprise

Three others have pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with a sex-trafficking enterprise spearheaded by a Dublin man.
Lantesia Lanier, 41, of Dublin, and Jackie Fields, 47, of Cochran, each pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of misprision, a felony, for misleading law enforcement about their knowledge of the enterprise, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler for the Middle District of Georgia.
Meanwhile, Curtis Hall, 37, of East Dublin, pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise for his role, the release said.
Jessie Lee Hall, who previously pleaded guilty, spearheaded the criminal operation - pimping out women at hotels throughout Middle Georgia, including Macon.
Hall pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and inducement to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity. Hall also pleaded guilty to five counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity.
According to the plea agreement, Hall acted as a pimp for the woman, including one he met through the internet. This first victim was encountered by law enforcement at a Macon hotel. Hall convinced her to travel from Ohio and work as a prostitute for him in Georgia, the release said.
During the investigation, the Bibb County Sheriff s Office received information that Hall was trafficking other women for sex. All three women told authorities that a combination of threats of force, fraud, or coercion had been used by Hall to cause them to perform commercial sex acts, the release said.
The women also told authorities that Curtis Hall, Lanier and Fields had knowledge of the operation and participated in it to varying degrees, according to the release.
Sentencing is pending.
Jessie Hall is facing up to life imprisonment. Curtis Hall is facing a maximum of five years imprisonment, while Fields and Lanier are facing a maximum three years prison sentence. All face stiff fines.
“Human trafficking is a crime that literally trades in the bodies and souls of its victims,” Peeler said in the release. This case was investigated by the FBI and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments