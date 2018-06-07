‘Who came up with this … ingenious plan?’ judge asks woman in failed sex mart heist

Their foolish foray bore elements of a great love story and a greater headline: Wife Helps Husband Rob Sex Shop.
OK, maybe not.
Even so, there is little doubt that Whitney Taylor Frost’s actions in the predawn hours of Aug. 5 last year at the X-Mart Adult Supercenter eclipsed spousal support.
Frost, 24, who along with another woman worked as an overnight clerk at the Emery Highway lust-o-rama — a more-than-occasional target of armed robbers — let her knife-wielding husband inside and opened the cash register.
Her husband, Russell Scott Frost, 31, had on goggles and a hoodie to hide his face.
As Whitney Frost, who was in on the heist, calmly handed over $399 from the money drawer, she asked her co-worker, “Oh, what about the rest of the money from the bottom of the register? Should we give him that, too?”
The other clerk said no, that the robber had plenty.
When the store’s manager watched surveillance footage of the holdup, he noticed that the bandit looked a lot like Whitney Frost’s husband.
When Whitney Frost was questioned by the police, she said she had not realized she was letting a robber inside and that when she did she was terrified. A detective didn’t buy her story.
The detective brought in her husband, left the couple in a wired interrogation room and listened to the pair concoct a bogus alibi.
Confronted with that investigative revelation, it wasn’t long before Whitney Frost confessed.
In Bibb County Superior Court on Thursday, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison along with another decade or so worth of probation. (Her husband pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.)
Before she was sent away, Judge Howard Z. Simms had a question.
“Who came up with this incredibly ingenious plan?” he asked.
Frost said her husband was drug-addled, and he had suggested such a heist before she went to work that night.
“I didn’t think he was seriously going to do this,” she said.
The judge pointed out that her reply was not exactly consistent with the facts of the case.
“And I say ingenious,” the judge said, clarifying his earlier remark, “that’s sarcasm, OK?”
Whitney Frost fidgeted for a beat with the handcuff chains around her waist. She half-shook her head and answered, “Uh, yes, sir.”
