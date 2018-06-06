‘You’re gonna die tonight.’ Steak knife attack on wife lands Macon man in prison

'She's bleeding real bad!' 911 caller describes violent knife attack Sierra Jackson of Macon, Georgia, was attacked by Emanuel Dewayne Williams Sr. the night of March 5, 2017, at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue. Williams on Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and kidnapping. Joe Kovac Jr. ×

