‘You’re gonna die tonight.’ Steak knife attack on wife lands Macon man in prison

Sierra Jackson was driving her husband, Emanuel Dewayne Williams Sr., back to her south Macon apartment the night of March 5, 2017, when she told him their relationship was finished, that she was seeing someone else.
Williams, enraged, busted a beer bottle.
Police accounts of what happened tell of a violent episode that ended in a steak knife attack on Jackson.
Williams, 39, of Key Street, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court to family violence-related aggravated assault and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 20 years, seven of them behind bars.
The attack at a duplex in the C building at Pendleton Homes, a sprawling public housing complex on Houston Avenue where Williams lived, began with Williams reportedly chasing Jackson around her apartment.
Jackson, who was 30 at the time, later told the police Williams was mad because she had said she “was done with him.”
The pair, who had children together, had dated for about eight years before marrying in June 2016, a sheriff’s report noted.
The report went on to say that Williams grabbed a steak knife and told Jackson, “You’re gonna die tonight. How do you want it?”
Jackson ran to a neighbor’s duplex and screamed for help.
“When they opened the door, Emanuel yanked Sierra back by the hair and began stabbing her,” the sheriff’s report said.
Neighbors helped pull her away, but Jackson suffered cuts to her eye, lip and ear.
When police got there, Jackson, her face, hands and chest covered in blood, ran up to a cop and said, “Help me. He tried to kill me.”
Williams had by then fled the scene.
Police were later shown Facebook posts in which Williams threatened Jackson, saying “she will not be seeing another man again.”
