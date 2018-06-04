Man who robbed sex shop had help — from his wife — DA says

A stickup last summer at an east Macon sex-novelty shop will cost at least one of the people involved a decade behind bars.
Russell Scott Frost, 31, pleaded guilty last week to the Aug. 5, 2017, armed robbery of the X-Mart Adult Supercenter on Emery Highway. He was sentenced to 15 years in all, 10 of them in prison.
A statement announcing the sentence was sent to news outlets Monday by the Bibb County District Attorney's Office.
Frost, armed with a knife, held up the shop after his wife, Whitney Taylor Frost, 24, who worked there, allegedly let him inside, the statement said. Charges against her were pending.
Records show that Russell Frost has in the past been convicted of stealing, breaking into cars and drug crimes.
"Mr. Frost has a habit of taking what doesn’t belong to him," District Attorney David Cooke said in the statement. "This time, it’s going to cost him."
