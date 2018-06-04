Suspect threatened Trump in profane Facebook rant before he was shot dead by Bibb deputies

A Macon man threatened to kill President Trump and decried officer-involved shootings seven months before he was shot to death by Bibb County sheriff's deputies.
Shamir Deangelo Terry, 39, aired a live, three-and-a-half minute rant on Facebook on Nov. 9, 2017, the one-year anniversary of the election of Donald J. Trump.
With slurred speech, Terry said: "Donald Trump, b----, you is done. Matter of fact, before I kill you, I'm gonna go out and run a hair blower through your g--d--- hair and let that wig fly the f--- off and let everybody see how big that bald spot is instead of trying to cover the f--- up."
Bibb sheriff's investigators have reviewed the Facebook footage and determined it was the same man with a tattoo on his neck who was fatally wounded after a holdup at the Circle K at Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Terry, who said he studied criminal justice at Central Georgia Technical College in his profile, claimed to be a professional hit man as he continued his tirade while smoking a cigarette and wearing glasses and a fedora.
"I do this s--- for a living, b----. I kill, n-----," he said.
He threatened to kill Trump the next time the president traveled overseas.
He claimed to have a passport and an alias.
"Secret Service, hey, just step out of the way, dudes. I don’t want to hurt you cats, but I will, ’cause Trump gone get that s---, you dig? ‘Cause that long rifle, I can hit you from damn 750 yards, easy. … I’m not playing with you, dude."
He blasted Trump's plan for the border wall, treatment of foreigners and his relationship with other countries, "... being buddy-buddy with everybody trying to f--- us up."
The Telegraph confirmed with the Secret Service Field Office in Atlanta that they have someone looking into Terry's recording.
His criminal record in Bibb County shows arrests for misdemeanor criminal trespass, DUI and a probation violation. An Albany television station reported he was arrested for trying to pass counterfeit bills at a Walmart in 2012.
Terry also takes aim at supporters of the Confederate "rebel flag" and the KKK, warning the "hillbillies" to stay in the hills.
In the final minute of the video, Terry talks about police shootings.
"Y'all talk about black folks killing mother-------, s---. Talk about these cops killing mother-------. Ain't just killing black folks, you mother-------. White folks running up in churches and blowing up s--- and just shooting people for the f--- of it. But we're the bad guys? F--- everybody. I'm going to show you b------ what a bad guy looks like. I'm coming dude. I ain't playing no f------ more. F--- with me."
The GBI is investigating the shooting that killed Terry.
The preliminary investigation shows Terry, who didn't have his face covered, fired a shot as he robbed the Circle K and encountered a deputy as he tried to get away through the Applebee's parking lot.
He reportedly shot toward the officer and struggled with the deputy. As backup arrived, officers tried to use the Taser on him, but Terry pulled the gun, and both deputies fired shots near Sheffield Road on Pierce Avenue.
Terry was pronounced dead at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Telegraph writer Wayne Crenshaw contributed to this report.
