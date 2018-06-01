She allegedly got access to patrons' credit cards while working at a Macon restaurant

A Macon woman has been charged with a dozen counts of financial identity fraud after allegedly gaining access to customers' credit/debit cards while she worked at a Mexican restaurant, a sheriff's deputy says.
Mary Campbell, 22, was also charged with one count of financial transaction card fraud, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release. She was being held Friday night at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center with bond set at $28,250.
Also arrested was Sage Bowman, 27, also of Macon. He was charged with one count each of financial transaction card fraud and obstruction. Bowman is free on a $4,250 bond.
A sheriff's investigation found that Campbell gained access and possession of a victim's credit/debit card while employed at Margaritas Mexican Grill at 5451 Bowman Road, where multiple victims used their cards for payment, said Sgt. Linda Howard, a public information officer for the sheriff's office.
"There may be other victims," Howard said.
Anyone with any related information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
