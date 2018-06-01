Masked men hold up northeast Macon convenience store

‘The store is closed, y’all,’ customers told after robbery Multiple customers were turned away after an armed robbery at Murphy Express at 1402 Gray Highway in Northeast Macon just before 4 AM Friday, June 1, 2018. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating the holdup. Liz Fabian ×

SHARE COPY LINK Multiple customers were turned away after an armed robbery at Murphy Express at 1402 Gray Highway in Northeast Macon just before 4 AM Friday, June 1, 2018. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating the holdup. Liz Fabian