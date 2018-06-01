Masked men hold up northeast Macon convenience store

Two masked men robbed a northeast Macon convenience store early Friday.
Just before 4 a.m., two black males dressed in dark clothing demanded money from the clerk at Murphy Express at 1402 Gray Highway, Bibb County sheriff's deputies said.
One of the men had a handgun as they took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away in an unknown direction from the store which is not too far from Walmart.
"The store is closed, y'all. The store is closed," a man on the loud speaker said as cars approached to get gasoline while investigators worked inside the store.
Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments