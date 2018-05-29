‘Dateline NBC’ to air behind-scenes story of chilling Lauren Giddings murder

The murder and dismemberment of Lauren Giddings, which has attracted its share of attention from cable television docudramas in the years since the 2011 slaying, will be the subject of an upcoming episode of “Dateline NBC.”
A TV production crew along with the popular newsmagazine’s correspondent Keith Morrison visited Macon in April and spoke to several locals familiar with the case, including police and prosecutors.
The one-hour program is scheduled to air on NBC the night of June 8.
Giddings was 27 when she was killed in late June of 2011. Her torso was found dumped in a trash bin outside her Georgia Avenue apartment.
Stephen McDaniel, her next-door neighbor, was charged with murder. He confessed and pleaded guilty before going to trial.
The slaying made national headlines when it happened, in part because both McDaniel and Giddings had recently graduated from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law, which sits across the street from where the two lived.
