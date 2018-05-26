Macon man charged with home invasion allegedly slipped in through an open, back door

A Macon man is accused of breaking into a 65-year-old man's Elm Street home, threatening him with a screwdriver and stealing his car Saturday morning.
Willie Charles Jackson Jr., 34, was arrested after Bibb County sheriff's deputies tracked the stolen 2014 Chevrolet Impala to a location off Richard Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Just after 7 a.m., Stephen Brunner was inside his home in the 100 block of Elm Street when a man, later identified as Jackson, slipped in through an open, back door, according to the release.
Jackson demanded money, then threatened Brunner with a screwdriver and next attempted to tie him up. Jackson left the home with Brunner's cellphone and car keys and fled in the car, the release said.
Jackson was charged with home invasion, theft by taking auto and false imprisonment. He was being held without bond Saturday at the Bibb County Detention Center.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
