Man brandishing a pistol attempts robbery of a Macon auto parts store

A man brandishing a pistol tried to rob an auto parts store on Vineville Avenue early Saturday.
The armed robbery attempt of the Auto Zone at 3185 Vineville Ave. happened about 10 am., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
The armed suspect demanded money from the clerk, who refused. The suspect fled on foot without getting anything.
No one was hurt.
The suspect was described as being medium height, wearing a mask and dark clothes, with no other description available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
