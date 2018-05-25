Gunman in UGA sweatshirt and accomplice rob Macon store near elementary school

Elementary school children walked past crime scene tape Friday morning after a south Macon armed robbery.
Shortly before 6:15 a.m., two masked men with guns robbed the Sprint Foods No. 6 store at 2075 Rocky Creek Road, not far from Southfield school, Bibb County sheriff's deputies said.
They confronted the store owner as he arrived to open up and forced him into the building and demanded money before taking the cash and fleeing in an unknown direction.
About an hour after the holdup, a concerned teacher cruised through the parking lot to check to make sure no one was hurt in the holdup, but no one injured.
Officers are searching for the armed robbers, including a black male who was wearing a red University of Georgia sweatshirt with a "G" logo over black pajama pants with stars on them and white Nike "Air Jordan" shoes.
The other robber was wearing a white sweater over black pants and black and red "Air Jordan" sneakers, Bibb sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
Customers continued to be turned away until just after 8 a.m. as the store remained closed while investigators gathered details about the robbery on the busy corner of Bloomfield Drive.
Anyone with information is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
