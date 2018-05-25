Gunman in UGA sweatshirt and accomplice rob Macon store near elementary school

SHARE COPY LINK South Bibb County school students walked past crime scene tape Friday, May 25, 2018 after the Sprint Food store No. 6 was robbed at 2075 Rocky Creek Rd. in Macon just before 6:15a.m. Liz Fabian

South Bibb County school students walked past crime scene tape Friday, May 25, 2018 after the Sprint Food store No. 6 was robbed at 2075 Rocky Creek Rd. in Macon just before 6:15a.m. Liz Fabian