Alleged sexual contact with prison inmate in freezer lands kitchen worker behind bars

A former Georgia Public Safety Training Center worker is accused of having sexual contact with an inmate in custody.

Adilya Vanice Jones, 34, of Juliette Road in Forsyth, allegedly inappropriately interacted with Burruss Correctional Institute inmate in a walk-in freezer between March 29 and April 27, according to her arrest warrant.

"The Training Center provides meals to the Burruss prison," GPSTC human resources director Melanie Edmiston said.

Jones, who was a part-time food service worker until she was terminated May 3, Edmiston said, had supervisory authority over the man who was serving time at the prison that shares a campus with the center at 1000 Indian Springs Drive in Monroe County, the warrant stated.

"We utilize inmate labor in the support services," Edmiston said.

Jones also is accused of having loose tobacco in the facility without authorization during the same time period.