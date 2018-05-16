Man gets 50 years in prison for gun battle with cops in Dodge County church graveyard

A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a gun battle with officers in a church graveyard in Dodge County last year.
Kyle Hudson "Hut" Coleman, who was injured in the exchange of gunfire, was sentenced earlier this week in Superior Court to the maximum sentence, which was sought by Christopher Gordon, an assistant district attorney for the Oconee Judicial Circuit.
Judge Howard C. Kaufold sentenced Coleman following his guilty to plea to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count each of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.
The plea and sentence averted Coleman's jury trial, which had been scheduled to start this past Monday.
According to the prosecution, here's how the June 5, 2017 shootout unfolded:
About 10:30 a.m. that Friday, Dodge County sheriff’s deputy and a Georgia Department of Community Supervision officer had knocked on the front door of Coleman’s mobile home near the Gresston Congregational Holiness Church on Wilson Woodard Road.
The mobile home park is in the Gresston community of Dodge County. This is in the same county where Eastman police officer Tim Smith was shot and killed in August 2016.
Officers were attempting to verify the address of Coleman, who was on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Coleman ran out a back door of the home.
Officers chased Coleman on foot into a church cemetery, where Coleman turned and fired at the officers.
A gunfight ensued and Coleman was shot in the face. He was flown to a Macon hospital for treatment.
Coleman’s bullets narrowly missed the officers, striking headstones of graves that the officers were forced to take cover behind.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
