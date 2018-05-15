Know these two? The BIbb County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying and locating them. Got info? Contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and leave a message for the on-call property investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Know these two? The BIbb County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying and locating them. Got info? Contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and leave a message for the on-call property investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Know these two? The BIbb County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying and locating them. Got info? Contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and leave a message for the on-call property investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Crime

They're accused of running up card charges after stealing a purse at a Macon hospital

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

May 15, 2018 02:42 PM

Macon, GA

Know these two?

They're suspects wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for financial transaction card fraud and theft.

They're accused of taking a purse May 6 from a Macon hospital and then using the victim's credit-debit card at bunch of local stores, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

The two were last seen in in a white Chevrolet Camero with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and asked to leave a message for the on-call property investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

  Comments  