They're accused of running up card charges after stealing a purse at a Macon hospital

Know these two?
They're suspects wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for financial transaction card fraud and theft.
They're accused of taking a purse May 6 from a Macon hospital and then using the victim's credit-debit card at bunch of local stores, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
The two were last seen in in a white Chevrolet Camero with an unknown tag.
Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and asked to leave a message for the on-call property investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
