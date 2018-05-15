He burglarized his neighbor's Macon home. Now, he's going to spend 20 years in prison

A Macon man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole for burglarizing his neighbor's home.
Warren Jessie Ferguson, 58, was sentenced after jurors found him guilty of the 2014 burglary within an hour of deliberations following a two-day trial in Bibb County Superior Court.
Ferguson was sentenced as a recidivist for prior felony convictions, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office for the Macon Judicial Circuit.
Ferguson and his brother, Steve Frank Ferguson, 58, were spotted running across the road to their house by the neighbor whose Bishop Road home they'd burglarized.
Arriving deputies found Steve Ferguson at home, and he showed them the stolen goods, including the neighbor's medication and guns.
A GBI test of blood found in the neighbor's home and in the brothers' home was matched to Warren Ferguson, who'd broken a window breaking in.
Jurors also heard testimony about Warren Ferguson's 2004 conviction for a burglary of a woman's Hopewell Road home in which blood was found inside after a window was broken.
Warren Ferguson had prior convictions for aggravated assault in 1986, robbery by force in 1998, burglary, theft by taking a motor vehicle, entering auto and financial transaction card theft in 2004, and theft by taking in 2010.
“Mr. Ferguson has made a career of stealing from others," District Attorney David Cooke said in the release. "With this verdict and sentence, he will be entering retirement.”
Steve Ferguson pleaded guilty to burglary for his part in the 2014 burglary in 2016. He sentenced to serve 10 years on probation and 150 hours of community service. He also was ordered to complete a regional substance abuse treatment program.
