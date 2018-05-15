Gunman wearing an orange face covering robs Macon Dollar General

A gunman with an orange face covering held up a Macon discount store Tuesday morning.
Just after 11 a.m., the tall, slim man pulled a handgun and demanded money at the Dollar General at 3407 Napier Ave., not far from Log Cabin Drive, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The gunman took an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers and got away, running toward Hillcrest Avenue.
He was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and a red hat.
A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, was headed to the store to buy a soda.
She said she's worried that young people don't have enough constructive things to do.
"I'm praying that a change will come because I'm concerned about our children," she said. "I'm concerned about the neighborhood, but not to the point of fear."
Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments