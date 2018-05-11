Dublin man pleads guilty to sex trafficking. He pimped out women at Midstate hotels

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty in federal court to sex trafficking charges after pimping out women at hotels throughout Middle Georgia, including Macon.
Jessie Lee Hall pleaded guilty Wednesday on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and inducement to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler for the Middle District of Georgia.
Hall also pleaded guilty to five counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity.
According to the plea agreement, Hall acted as a pimp for the woman, including one he met through the internet. This first victim was encountered by law enforcement at a Macon hotel.
Hall convinced her to travel from Ohio and work as a prostitute for him in Georgia, the release said.
During the investigation, the Bibb County Sheriff s Office received information that Hall was trafficking other women for sex. All three women told authorities that a combination of threats of force, fraud, or coercion had been used by Hall to cause them to perform commercial sex acts, the release said.
Sentencing is set for July 31. Hall is facing up to life imprisonment and stiff fines.
"The FBI and its law enforcement partners have made human trafficking a top priority, and this case is an example of our determination," David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in the release.. "Human trafficking is an unspeakable crime against some of the most vulnerable in our society and we will continue to devote significant resources toward these reprehensible crimes."
This case was investigated by the FBI and Bibb County Sheriffls Office, with support from the Laurens County Sheriff s Office and the Bleckley County Sheriffs Office.
