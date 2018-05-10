He's busted for drugs within months of parole for trafficking cocaine in Monroe County

A man released from federal prison for trafficking cocaine less than six months ago was busted for drugs this week.
Chadwick J. Brown was arrested on multiple drug charges after a search of his Willis Wilder Drive home in Monroe County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Brown fled the scene as Monroe County sheriff's narcotics investigators and patrol deputies were arriving to serve a search warrant for suspected narcotics and an arrest warrant for a parole violation. Brown was captured after a brief foot chase.
A large quantity of illicit drugs were seized. The street value of the drugs was valued by narcotics investigators at $8,000 to $10,000, said Monroe County sheriff's Lt. Lawson Bittick.
Brown was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of parole.
He was released from federal prison in December 2017 for a previous conviction of trafficking cocaine in Monroe County.
