Macon's 16th homicide is 'too close' for neighbors awakened by gunfire

Neighbors report hearing five gunshots early Thursday in Macon's 16th homicide of the year.
At about 5 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to 286 Leaf St., which is off of Main Street in east Macon.
An 18-year-old woman is dead on the front porch of one of the Davis Homes public housing units and a 16-year-old male was wounded and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
"We don't know who she is," Jones initially said.
The coroner's team pronounced her dead and waited for the scene to be processed before further examining the body and identifying her.
The identity will be released once her family is notified.
Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams said the woman was not a resident of the apartment complex but is believed to have been seeking help at the unit where she died.
The man, who was in the white Jeep that was still running in the street, could not tell authorities her name.
The back door window of the vehicle had been shot out.
Williams said it's believed the shooting happened at the intersection of Leaf Street and Leaf Court and that both victims were in the Jeep.
The Davis Homes apartment is roped off as investigators process the scene in the public housing neighborhood near the Ocmulgee National Monument.
"This is too close," said one neighbor who says there are children living in all of these units.
Several people gathered in their pajamas on the street, some with young children at their side.
